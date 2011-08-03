UPDATE 1-Constellation Software Q2 profit beats view

* Q2 adj EPS $1.58 est $1.27

Aug 3 Constellation Software's second-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by an income tax recovery and a 28 percent uptick in revenue from the public sector.

For 2011, Constellation expects revenue of $755-$775 million and adjusted earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization of $155-$170 million.

April-June net income rose to $59 million, of $2.77 per share, from $2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $195 million. Revenue from the public sector segment rose 28 percent to $146 million.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.58, up from 93 cents in the year ago quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.27 on revenue of $181.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company attributed the rise in net income to a $44 million income tax recovery.

Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at C$70.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)