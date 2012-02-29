UPDATE 1-Constellation Software earnings soar

BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 29 Canada's Constellation Software posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by acquisitions and higher sales at both its private and public sector businesses.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $19 million, or 92 cents per share, from $11 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit rose to $1.90 per share from $1.06 per share.
Constellation, which makes customized software for private and public sectors entities, said revenue rose 15 percent to $ 198.4 million.
Constellation had bought Capital Computer Associates and Markinson Technologies in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company touched a life-high of C$99.99 before closing at C$99 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen 60 percent in the last three months.
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance