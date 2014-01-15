Constellium to boost Europe aluminium sheet output for carmakers

PARIS Jan 15 Aluminium products maker
Constellium NV said it would invest up to 200 million
euros ($273.8 million) to boost production capacity in Europe to
meet growing demand in the auto sector for light-weight car
parts.
Car manufacturers are stepping up the use of aluminium to
help improve fuel efficiency and comply with tighter rules on
vehicle emissions. The U.S. market for aluminium sheet in cars
is expected to increase by five times this year.
Constellium's investment, to be spread over the next three
years, would increase its annual capacity for aluminium sheet
for car bodies in Europe to 100,000 tonnes from 40,000 tonnes
currently, the Dutch-based company said on Wednesday.
In a first phase, the group will raise capacity at its
Neuf-Brisach plant in eastern France and start sheet production
for car bodies at its Singen plant in southern Germany.
It then plans to add a further production line in Europe, to
be commissioned in the second half of 2016, it said.
A Constellium spokesman said it was too early to specify
whether the expansion would create new jobs. The company, which
also supplies products to the aerospace and packaging
industries, employs about 1,400 workers at Neuf-Brisach and
around 1,800 at Singen, he said.
While the European car market is expected to be stable this
year, the premium segment, which is driving adoption of
aluminium, is seen as performing well, particularly as German
carmakers benefit from export demand.
Constellium Chief Executive Pierre Vareille said last week
the company, whose roots lie in former French aluminium group
Pechiney, would in the first quarter announce plans to enter the
U.S. market to supply car manufacturers.