Rio Tinto sells down stake in aluminum products maker

Nov 18 Rio Tinto Ltd , one of
the world's top mining companies, has sold most of its stake in
aluminum products maker Constellium NV for about $330
million, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Rio which had a 28 percent stake, sold 19,316,355 shares of
Constellium on Nov. 14 at a price of $17 per share, less the
underwriting discount. It retained a 9.22 percent stake, or some
9,597,570 shares, according to the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Constellium, which makes aluminum products for the
aerospace, packaging and automotive industries, was spun out
from assets that Rio acquired as part its $38 billion takeover
of Alcan Inc in 2007.
That deal, made at the peak of the aluminum market, has led
to some $30 billion in writedowns, with Rio booking losses as
demand for the metal slumped and Chinese output soared.
The mining giant has since sold off or idled numerous
underperforming aluminum assets, though it scrapped an effort to
sell its loss-making Pacific Aluminium business in August,
citing poor market conditions.
Shares of Constellium, which went public in May, were down
0.14 percent at $20.14 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday
afternoon.