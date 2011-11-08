PREVIEW-Brazil's homebuilders Q3 profit, margins seen weakening

* Homebuilder revenues up, but margins slip from year-ago

* Gafisa, Cyrela, MRV seen booking lower net income

* PDG and Rossi profit growth slows as expenses rise

* Cyrela reports Q3 results on Wednesday

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Brazil's homebuilders are likely to post strong revenue growth but weaker bottom lines in the third quarter as their profit margins suffer from cost overruns and tough comparisons with last year's boom.

Builders Gafisa ( GFSA3.SA ), Cyrela ( CYRE3.SA ) and MRV Engenharia ( MRVE3.SA ) are seen posting lower net income than a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

Brazil's biggest developer, PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ), and Rossi Residencial ( RSID3.SA ), meanwhile, are expected to post profit growth much slimmer than in recent quarters.

Shares of most homebuilders have fallen around twice as much as the Bovespa stock index's 15 percent drop this year .BVSP as runaway costs and higher interest rates compounded concerns of a slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Real estate shares recovered last month as the central bank reinforced expectations of lower borrowing costs with a second straight interest rate cut, but some investors remain wary of companies' abilities to execute in a more challenging economy.

Analysts are now watching for evidence that builders can stop running up debt despite the rising cost of labor, land and construction materials as inflation remains near six-year highs. Several developers have pledged this year to reduce their cash burn -- or the growth of net debt -- and start generating positive free cash flow next year.

"We believe investors will focus on cash burn and profit margin surprises," Citigroup analyst Dan McGoey told clients in a note. "We expect most companies to face moderate margin pressure stemming from company-specific issues."

Cyrela, which reports third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and Gafisa, which will post results Nov. 15, are still recovering from costly legacy projects associated with recent takeovers and joint ventures. [ID:nN1E79D1FL] [ID:nN29277175]

Meanwhile PDG and Rossi, which report results on Thursday, are expected to post solid earnings but slipping margins, as the former ramped up launches and the latter spent heavily on a sales campaign, according to Itau BBA analyst David Lawant.

MRV is expected to book a drop in net income when it reports results Nov. 14, as increased launches pinch margins and push up its cash burn.

Below are the average estimates of six analysts, in reais: =========================================================

NET REVENUE EBITDA NET INCOME --------------------------------------------------------- PDG Realty 1.86 bln 449.5 mln 277.5 mln versus year ago +19.5 pct +8.4 pct +6.1 pct --------------------------------------------------------- Cyrela 1.41 bln 209 mln 133.2 mln versus year ago +21.3 pct -5.0 pct -24.4 pct --------------------------------------------------------- Gafisa 1.17 bln 209.4 mln 101.2 mln versus year ago +22.2 pct +6.2 pct -23.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------- Rossi Residencial 811.5 mln 159.1 mln 96.7 mln versus year ago +26.0 pct +20.6 pct +1.8 pct --------------------------------------------------------- MRV Engenharia 1.06 bln 271 mln 198.8 mln versus year ago +20.3 pct +0.4 pct -8.0 pct =========================================================

($1 = 1.75 reais)

(Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Gunna Dickson)