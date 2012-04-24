Bovis Lend Lease fined $56 million for fraud

NEW YORK, April 24 A U.S. subsidiary of the
Australian giant Lend Lease Construction has admitted
to a 10-year overbilling scheme on New York area projects and
will pay $56 million in fines and victim restitution,
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Bovis Lend Lease, as the subsidiary was previously known,
has its largest U.S. office in New York City, where it employs
about 1,000 people and has worked on projects such as the
September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan and the Citi Field
baseball arena in Queens.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the company had pleaded
guilty to criminal charges it had a "systematic practice"
between 1999 and 2009 of billing clients -- often government
agencies -- for hours its workers had never worked.
"Today's proceedings mark the culmination of a three-year
investigation into a systematic pattern of audacious fraud by
one of the world's largest construction firms," FBI Assistant
Director in Charge Janice Fedarcyk said in a statement.
Prosecutors said that the former head of Bovis' New York
office, James Abadie, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday
to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Abadie faces up to 20 years in prison. An attorney for
Abadie, Stephen Kaufman, did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
Bovis agreed to pay $56 million in penalties and victim
restitution as part of a deferred prosecution agreement made
public on Tuesday.
The agreement showed Bovis had accepted responsibility for
the fraud, and was cooperating with investigators. As part of
the agreement, the company agreed to put in place new internal
controls to prevent any future misconduct.
The cases are U.S. v. James Abadie and U.S. v. Lend Lease
(US) Construction LMB, U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of New York, No. 12-274 and 12-288.