UPDATE 1-Bovis Lend Lease fined $56 million for fraud

By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, April 24 A U.S. subsidiary of the
Australia's Lend Lease Construction has admitted to a
10-year overbilling scheme on New York area projects and will
pay $56 million in fines and victim restitution, prosecutors
said on Tuesday.
Bovis Lend Lease, as the subsidiary was previously known,
has its largest U.S. office in New York City, where it employs
more than 1,000 people and has worked on projects such as the
September 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan and the Citi Field
baseball stadium in Queens.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the company pleaded
guilty to criminal charges it had a "systematic practice"
between 1999 and 2009 of billing clients -- often government
agencies -- for hours its workers had never worked.
"Today's proceedings mark the culmination of a three-year
investigation into a systematic pattern of audacious fraud by
one of the world's largest construction firms," FBI Assistant
Director in Charge Janice Fedarcyk said in a statement.
Prosecutors said that the former head of Bovis' New York
office, James Abadie, 55, pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday to
charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
Abadie faces up to 20 years in prison. An attorney for
Abadie, Stephen Kaufman, did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
Bovis agreed to pay $56 million in penalties and victim
restitution as part of a deferred prosecution agreement made
public on Tuesday.
The agreement showed Bovis had accepted responsibility for
the fraud and was cooperating with investigators. As part of the
agreement, the company would put in place new internal controls
to prevent any future misconduct.
"Lend Lease takes corporate governance very seriously and is
committed to the highest levels of ethical standards," Robert
McNamara, the chief executive of Lend Lease in the Americas,
said in a statement. "We accept responsibility for what happened
in the past and have agreed to continue to make restitution to
the affected clients."
Bovis agreed to pay $40.5 million in penalties as well as
$13.6 million and $2.5 million to victims of different sets of
schemes, the deferred prosecution agreement showed.
In one scheme, Bovis lied about employing construction
companies owned by women and minorities to qualify for public
projects in New York and New Jersey, court documents said.
The Bovis overbilling scheme concerned projects such as the
construction of a criminal court in the Bronx, as well as work
on the Brooklyn federal courthouse, the very building in which
Bovis was charged.
The cases are U.S. v. James Abadie and U.S. v. Lend Lease
(US) Construction LMB, U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of New York, No. 12-274 and 12-288.