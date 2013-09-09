Jacobs Engineering to buy Sinclair Knight Merz for $1.2 bln

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
, one of the world's largest construction consulting
firms, said on Sunday it would acquire Australian employee-owned
consultancy Sinclair Knight Merz (SKM) for approximately A$1.3
billion ($1.2 billion) in cash.
Jacobs has been looking for new projects in the oil and gas
and chemicals sectors and has historically turned to
acquisitions to expand its market presence. It has bought six
other companies in the last three years.
The Pasadena, California-based company, which has a market
value of about $7.6 billion, said in a statement that the
acquisition of SKM was expected to be accretive to its earnings
once it is completed by the end of the first quarter of its
fiscal 2014 year.
"Our capabilities and geographies have little overlap,
enabling the combined companies to continue to expand client
relationships and provide significant opportunities for
employees," Jacobs Chief Executive Craig Martin said in the
statement.
SKM, which has operations in Australia, Asia, South America
and Britain, and serves clients in sectors ranging from mining
to power plant construction, had $1.2 billion in revenue in
2012, Jacobs said.
In July, Jacobs reported net earnings for the nine months
ending June 28 of $312.3 million, up from $271.5 million over
the same period a year earlier.