RPT-New York intensifies probe into Promontory work for Standard Chartered

By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 20 New York state's banking
regulator has intensified an investigation into Promontory
Financial Group, a global consulting firm, over its work for
Standard Chartered Plc, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
The probe, conducted by the New York State Department of
Financial Services (NYDFS), focuses on a 2011 report to
regulators about the British bank's transactions with Iran and
other sanctioned countries, the person said.
At stake in the investigation is whether Promontory may have
amended the report to regulators under pressure from the bank,
the source said. "The concern is they sanitized the report," the
person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the
investigation is not yet complete.
In an emailed statement, Washington, D.C.-based Promontory
said it stood behind its work and the integrity of the
professionals who conducted it.
In recent years, New York has scrutinized the independence
of consultants retained by banks to report to regulators. A
spokeswoman for the New York regulator declined to comment on
the Promontory case.
Two other firms settled similar investigations. Deloitte LLP
agreed in 2013 to pay New York $10 million and stay out of
certain business for a year over accusations it watered down a
report on Standard Chartered. Last year, PricewaterhouseCoopers
paid $25 million and agreed to abstain from certain work for two
years over claims it whitewashed a report involving Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
In 2012, the New York's Department of Financial Services
threatened to revoke Standard Chartered's license to operate in
New York over violations related to U.S. sanctions on Iran and
other countries. The bank paid state and federal regulators $667
million that year, and another $300 million to the state last
year, and it is still under scrutiny by authorities.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi reached settlements over similar
violations.
New York subpoenaed Promontory back in 2013 and relations
between the two became "acrimonious", the person familiar with
the matter said, with Promontory not turning over documents
sought by New York.
"We have sought for nearly two years to provide NYDFS with a
complete understanding of the facts in this matter and, to that
end, recently encouraged it to meet with our professionals,"
Promontory said in its emailed statement.
Starting Tuesday, New York plans to depose at least a half
dozen employees of Promontory it has subpoenaed, the person
familiar with the matter said.
Promontory managing director Michael Dawson, a former
deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury, who helped lead
the Standard Chartered engagement, is among those scheduled to
be questioned, the person said.
Konrad Alt, Promontory's chief operating officer, will be
asked about the firm's policies, though he is not suspected of
wrongdoing, the person said.
The escalation of the probe was first reported late Monday
by The New York Times.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)