RPT-Consumer giants court Muslims with halal face creams, shampoos

(Repeats with no changes)
* Unilever, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf going halal in Indonesia
* Companies say Indonesia could influence other Muslim
markets
* Western companies tailoring other goods for Muslim
lifestyles
By Martinne Geller and Randy Fabi
LONDON/JAKARTA, Sept 2 Some of the world's
biggest consumer groups are making halal face creams and
shampoos for Indonesia ahead of a new labeling law, part of a
broader push to cater to growing Muslim populations as sales in
many Western markets slow.
Unilever, Beiersdorf and L'Oreal
are among the multinationals converting their supply
chains for the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.
The law, the first of its kind, requires food to be labeled
halal or not in 2017, followed by toiletries in 2018 and
medicines in 2019.
The companies say demand for beauty products that are
halal, or target specific issues like veiled hair, will grow as
the Muslim middle class grows. They note that Indonesia could
influence other countries such as Malaysia where halal products
made locally or by small, niche companies are also popular.
Halal certification is official recognition that a product
was manufactured in keeping with Islamic Sharia law. This means
it must not contain traces of pork, alcohol or blood, and must
be made on factory lines free of contamination risk, including
from cleaning.
Makers of cosmetics and toiletries say the burden is more
administrative than financial, and therefore see compliance as
unlocking new revenue streams.
"It's an enabler to do business in certain areas of the
world," said Dirk Mampe of German chemicals company BASF
, which sells ingredients to toiletries manufacturers
and now has 145 of them certified halal. The halal ingredients
do not carry premium price tags, he said.
"There is a trend that these halal products are being
requested more and more, and the importance of being able to
supply them is increasing."
More than 1.5 billion people around the world are Muslim,
accounting for about a quarter of the global population.
Halal cosmetics were estimated to make up 11 percent of a
global halal market worth more than $1 trillion in 2015,
according to Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting. Market research firm
TechNavio sees halal personal care products' sales growing 14
percent per year until 2019, outpacing the broader market.
NOT-SO-SECRET FORMULA
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal already has a halal-certified
factory in Indonesia that supplies the domestic market and its
Southeast Asian neighbors. Most products under its Garnier
brand, from face washes to skin lightening creams, are
halal-certified, a spokeswoman said.
The personal care industry already depends largely on
plant-derived ingredients, so the rules for halal often affect
production more than formulation.
But certification can get complicated. For example, the
maker of an Indonesian skin cream with a dozen ingredients from
around the world would need to give Indonesian authorities proof
from other certification bodies that each ingredient was made in
a halal way.
Malaysia-based DagangHalal has made a business
from that complexity by establishing an online database of halal
certificates to ease their exchange and expedite the process for
applicants. As of February, it said 38 out of over 120
certification bodies worldwide had signed up.
The company, which also runs a halal e-commerce site,
reported 2015 revenue of 5.6 million Malaysian ringgit ($1.4
million), up 64 percent year-on-year. It raised 3.6 million
pounds ($4.7 million) from this year's London stock listing, and
is betting that halal cosmetics will gain traction beyond their
current strongholds of Indonesia and Malaysia.
"Halal certification is a requirement that might be put in
place by other countries in the future," Joerg Karas, general
manager of Schwan-Stabilo Cosmetics, said in a statement last
month. The German company, which is ready to offer
halal-certified products to customers such as L'Oreal and
Procter & Gamble, said it is "well-equipped for this niche
market".
Non-halal products will remain available in Indonesia
following the labeling law, but may meet a backlash.
"The average Muslim consumer in Indonesia is not going to
buy something that effectively says prohibited on it," said
Abdalhamid Evans of halal consultancy firm Imarat Consultants.
Unilever, which owns five of Indonesia's top ten beauty and
personal care brands, says all nine of its factories there
already meet halal standards and that it is currently working
with third-party suppliers of imported ingredients.
Alan Jope, who runs Unilever's personal care business from
Singapore, told Reuters the cost of certification was "not
material".
MUSLIM VALUES
Competition with homegrown rivals steeped in local tradition
can be fierce, especially when it comes to regulation. But Jope
said the key for multinationals like Unilever -- with global
marketing and development teams -- is understanding Muslim
values generally and how they influence habits in specific
markets with different cultures and ethnicities.
"Some (values) are common across Muslim countries," he said,
noting that about 90 percent of Muslim consumers say faith
influences their brand choices.
"But there's quite substantial differences between how a
Muslim woman in Indonesia and a Muslim woman in Saudi Arabia
express their faith and how that impacts their beauty regimes."
He guessed that one third of the top twenty markets for
Unilever's 20 billion euros-per-year business were countries
with large Muslim populations, from India to Nigeria. He said
better meeting their needs was a top strategic priority.
To that end, Unilever has introduced products such as a gel
body moisturizer that absorbs quickly beneath long undergarments
and a long-lasting toothpaste appealing to those fasting for
Ramadan.
Like rival Henkel, it sells a line of shampoo
for veiled hair, but Jope said the industry needs to improve its
advertising, such as by featuring more women in hijabs.
"We need to be doing a better job reflecting Muslim values
in our brand communication," he said.
($1 = 4.0480 ringgit)
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana in Jakarta, Astrid
Wendlandt in Paris, Tina Bellon in Frankfurt and Ben Hirschler
in London; Editing by Anna Willard)