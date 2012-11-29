Chevy Volt tops Consumer Reports most-loved car survey again

Nov 29 General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt
plug-in hybrid car topped Consumer Reports' annual
owner-satisfaction survey for the second straight year.
Ninety-two percent of Volt owners surveyed by the
influential consumer magazine said they would definitely buy the
Volt again, earning the electric car the top ranking. Last year,
93 percent of respondents said they would buy the car again.
"The Volt's two-year reign at the top of our satisfaction
survey points to the continuing trend of owners' enthusiasm for
cars that are fuel-efficient, especially as we see more and more
hybrid and electric models hitting the market," Consumer
Reports' auto editor, Rik Paul, said in a statement.
The Volt, introduced in late 2010, has struggled with early
soft sales, criticism from opponents of federal green-car tax
credits, and a 2011 government probe of Volt battery fires that
found no major problems.
Nevertheless, the Volt, which sells for just under $40,000
before a $7,500 federal tax credit, has a devoted following
among those who brag about avoiding gas stations. The car can
travel about 40 miles on an electric charge before the
gasoline-powered engine kicks in for additional driving range.
In addition to the Volt, other fuel-efficient models that
scored well in the Consumer Reports survey included the Toyota
Camry Hybrid, Prius and Prius C, and the Nissan
Leaf all-electric car.
On the other end of the spectrum, the redesigned Nissan
Versa small car had the lowest score, with fewer than half of
its owners saying they would definitely buy it again. Other low
scorers included the V6-engine versions of GM's Chevy Silverado
and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, and the Nissan Armada, Suzuki
SX4 and Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs.
Consumer Reports said its survey received responses from
owners of almost 350,000 vehicles spanning the 2010-2013 model
years.