U.S. reaches pact with Toyota Motor Credit over discriminatory loan pricing

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department said on Tuesday they had reached agreement with Toyota Motor Credit Corp for it to pay up to $21.9 million in restitution to thousands of African-American and Asian and Pacific Islander borrowers who paid higher interest rates than white borrowers for their auto loans, without regard to their creditworthiness.
Toyota Motor Credit will also change its pricing and compensation system to substantially reduce dealer discretion and accompanying financial incentives to mark up interest rates, the CFPB and Justice Department said in a statement.
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance