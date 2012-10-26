UPDATE 1-Canada's Federated finishes $2.7 bln refinery expansion

* Capacity boosted by 45,000 bpd to 145,000
* Fuels to be sold through the co-op retail network
* New equipment will run upgraded oil sands crude
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 Federated Co-operatives
Ltd has completed a C$2.7 billion ($2.72 billion) expansion of
its Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery, boosting output at the
facility by 45 percent to make it Canada's fourth-largest
refinery, officials said on Friday.
The expansion, a process that took seven years, brings total
capacity to 145,000 barrels per day, with the gasoline and
diesel fuels to be sold at Federated Co-op's retail service
stations, bulk fuel outlets and card-lock facilities.
"We see great economic growth taking place across Western
Canada, here in Saskatchewan and Regina," Scott Banda, chief
executive of member-owned Federated Co-op, told reporters. "To
facilitate that growth from our perspective we have made this
investment to insure we are in a position for the long term to
supply the needs of the growth that we see."
The operation was known as Consumers' Co-operatives
Refineries Ltd and is now called the Co-op Refinery Complex.
The initial price for the project was C$1.9 billion, but
lagging productivity pushed it higher as the engineering and
construction labor force in Western Canada was stretched, Banda
said.
In addition, the company underestimated some of the work
that would have to be done to revamp parts of the existing
refinery units.
The new capacity will be fed by sweet synthetic crude
produced at Alberta oil sands operations, including Syncrude
Canada Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and others, said Bud Van
Iderstine, vice-president of refining operations.
The co-op will sign shorter-term contracts for some of its
crude needs, and does not need to secure long-term deals to
backstop the project, Van Iderstine said.
"With sweet, upgraded crude, it is readily available on the
market," he said.
Federated Co-op runs 380 gas bars, 313 cardlock and 140 bulk
fuel locations across Western Canada.
Canada's largest refinery is the Irving Oil Ltd plant in
Saint John, New Brunswick, at 300,000 bpd, followed by the
265,000 bpd Valero Energy Corp refinery in Quebec City,
and the 187,000 bpd Imperial Oil Ltd plant at
Strathcona, near Edmonton, Alberta.