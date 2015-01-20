YOUR MONEY-What to do when a midlife crisis is a major splurge

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Jan 20 Say the words 'Midlife Crisis',
and most people think of cringe-worthy scenes like graying men
squiring around much-younger paramours in zippy sports cars.
Matt Welch went in a more wholesome direction: Baseball
cards.
Specifically, the 46-year-old editor-in-chief of Reason
magazine set out to collect every Topps-brand baseball card ever
printed of his beloved Angels. It took roughly five years and
$1,000, but this past New Year's Eve, the final two cards came
in the mail.
"Strange things happen to men in their 40s, and this was my
midlife crisis," says Welch, a New York City resident originally
from Long Beach, California. "I hadn't thought about baseball
cards in 30 years. But then I bought one, then two, and it was
so pleasurable I thought 'Oh hell, why not?'"
A relatively harmless midlife crisis, to be sure. And one
which his wife Emmanuelle Richard has given her tacit approval.
"She's said from the beginning, 'It beats the convertible, and
it beats the expensive mistress,' " he jokes.
But its is a crisis nonetheless, which no doubt feels very
familiar to 40- or 50-somethings who feel increasingly alarmed
at the passage of time. One common response: Whip out the
wallet.
Whether it's for an extravagant vacation, a pricey hobby or
a shiny new ride, the many challenges of midlife can lead us to
throw off our usual financial restrictions, if only for a
moment.
"People spend all this time investing in their marriages and
careers and families, and then 10 or 20 years down the line,
they often want to renew their enthusiasm for life," says Dr.
James Hollis, a psychoanalyst in Washington, D.C. and author of
"Finding Meaning in the Second Half of Life".
"That can lead to risky purchases. I knew one couple whose
marriage was teetering on the brink, and they went out and
bought a home they couldn't afford. They got to this big empty
house and said, 'What have we done?' "
The danger is that the midlife splurge comes during a period
of life when Americans can ill afford it. After all, in their
40s and 50s, many members of the so-called 'Sandwich Generation'
are dealing with the twin financial challenges of raising
children and helping their own elderly parents.
Meanwhile, they must save for their own retirement, a task
for which most Americans have fallen woefully behind. One recent
Wells Fargo survey found that 41 percent of those in
their 50s were saving nothing for their golden years.
FINANCIAL DANCE
That all makes for a delicate financial dance, with no room
for a misstep. That's why experts advise that those in midlife
need to be extra vigilant that some big, emotional purchase
doesn't mess up a lifetime of diligent planning.
Financial planner Robert Foley of Tustin, California says
the key is to recognize these midlife emotions when they occur.
"It's normal and okay to have these feelings," says Foley, who
just turned 50 himself and admits to "longing for the sports car
I never had".
Set up some roadblocks for yourself, so those emotions don't
translate into massive bills. Clearing larger purchases (over
$500 and up) with your partner, for instance, can be one line of
defense against overly impetuous decisions.
Also, build some smaller indulgences into your budget
instead, advises Charlotte, North Carolina financial planner
Michael Baker. Allow yourself a bigger-than-usual vacation, tie
it to some milestone like a birthday or an anniversary, and then
work towards it in anticipation.
That way, like a dieter allowing yourself an occasional
dessert, you won't go crazed with deprivation and react by going
too far in the other direction.
Matt Welch's baseball card quest was just such a minor
extravagance and seems to have done the trick. At the very
least, his affordable midlife crisis got him an excellent
collection to show off to fellow Angels fans. His favorite card:
Bobby Grich, a "badass" second baseman with flowing locks and a
gigantic '70s mustache.
Welch's advice for others desiring a midlife splurge? "Get
the spouse's buy-in early on," he quips. "That's very
important."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Lauren Young; Editing by Christian Plumb)