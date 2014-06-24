NZ's Contact Energy says to buy gas from Genesis

WELLINGTON, June 25 New Zealand's largest listed
power company Contact Energy on Wednesday said it had
entered an agreement with Genesis Energy to buy gas from January
2015.
The company said it would buy 27 petajoules of gas over the
term of the contract with Genesis, which is majority owned by
the New Zealand government.
"Completing the supporting gas purchase with Genesis Energy
is a significant step for Contact as we contemplate our future
gas purchase needs," the company said in a statement.
Majority owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd,
Contact runs 10 power stations which generate nearly one-third
of New Zealand's electricity.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Diane Craft)