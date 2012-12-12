版本:
New Issue-Continental Airlines sells $425 mln certificates

Dec 12 Continental Airlines, Inc. on Wednesday
sold $425 million of Pass Through Certificates, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CONTINENTAL AIRLINES, INC.

AMT $425 MLN      COUPON 6.125 PCT    MATURITY 04/29/2018
TYPE PT-CERT      ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 04/29/2013
MOODY'S B1        YIELD 6.125 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012
S&P B-PLUS        SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS                        MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS

