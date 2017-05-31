版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 17:59 BJT

Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars

FRANKFURT May 31 Auto supplier Continental AG on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop autonomous and connected cars.

In a statement, Continental said both partners intend to develop technologies, products and business models that will provide solutions for automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services.

“With our strategic collaboration, we will take intelligent mobility an important step further,” Continental's Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

Frank Jourdan, a member of the executive board of Continental and president of the chassis and safety division, and Qi Lu, group president and chief operating officer of Baidu, signed the agreement on Wednesday in Berlin, Continental said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐