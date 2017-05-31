Continental unveils collaboration with Baidu on autonomous cars

FRANKFURT May 31 Auto supplier Continental AG
on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement
with Chinese Internet company Baidu to develop
autonomous and connected cars.
In a statement, Continental said both partners intend to
develop technologies, products and business models that will
provide solutions for automated driving, connected vehicles and
intelligent mobility services.
“With our strategic collaboration, we will take intelligent
mobility an important step further,” Continental's Chief
Executive Elmar Degenhart said.
Frank Jourdan, a member of the executive board of
Continental and president of the chassis and safety division,
and Qi Lu, group president and chief operating officer of Baidu,
signed the agreement on Wednesday in Berlin, Continental said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)