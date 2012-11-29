French court absolves Continental of Concorde crash

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
VERSAILLES, France Nov 29 A French appeals court on Thursday absolved Continental Airlines of responsibility for a 2000 Concorde crash which killed 113 people and cleared a mechanic at the U.S. airline of the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The verdict comes over a decade after the deadly accident that helped to spell the end of the supersonic airliner. A previous court found that a small metal strip, which fell onto the runway from a Continental aircraft just before the Concorde took off from Paris, caused the crash.
Continental was originally fined 200,000 euros and ordered to pay the Concorde's operator, Air France, a million euros in damages. Continental appealed the verdict which it described as unfair and absurd.
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental