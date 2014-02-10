版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 00:28 BJT

Continental division chief says can imagine further acquisitions

BERLIN Feb 10 Continental's rubber and plastics division can imagine further acquisitions after the company on Monday announced a $1.9 billion purchase of U.S. polymer firm Veyance Technologies Inc.

"There will certainly be one or another opportunity to complement our structure," Contitech Chief Executive Heinz-Gerhard Wente said on a conference call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐