UPDATE 2-Continental sees more growth for world car markets

* Says 2012 sales to rise to more than 32 bln euros
* Aims to repeat "high" EBIT margin of 10.1 pct
* Q1 sales may rise to more than 7.9 bln euros
HANOVER, Germany, March 1 German auto
parts and tyre maker Continental AG forecast sales
would rise more than 5 percent this year to more than 32 billion
euros ($43 billion) as Asian and North American demand offsets a
weaker Europe, keeping the global car market growing.
Continental expects global auto production to rise 1 percent
to 77 million vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday.
It also aims to maintain its operating profit margin of 10.1
percent, compared with 9.4 percent at the world's No. 2
tyremaker, Michelin SCA.
"We aim to grow faster than our key markets," Chief
Executive Elmar Degenhart said at a news conference at the
company's headquarters in Hanover, northern Germany.
Degenhart said he expected first-quarter sales to rise to
more than 7.9 billion euros from 7.3 billion a year earlier.
Strong demand for vehicles in China and the U.S., the
world's two biggest auto markets, is spurring profits at German
car makers and parts suppliers, compensating for sacrifices in
Europe. Auto production in the 17-member euro zone may shrink 5
percent to 19 million units this year, Continental said.
Michelin raised its 2015 profit goal last month, encouraged
by demand from European and U.S. truckmakers and a strong market
for the outsized tyres used in the mining industry.
Degenhart also said the newly formed global alliance between
General Motors Co and PSA Peugeot Citroen may
enable Continental to win more business as it counts the French
group, Europe's second-biggest carmaker, among its top 10
global customers.
"We believe we can extend our footprint in a joint
partnership between GM and PSA," the CEO said, noting that the
world's biggest car maker ranks among its top three global
customers. "It's a good move for the supplier base."
Continental's fourth-quarter earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) rose 18 percent to 680.2 million euros, more than the
654 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. Global
sales rose 17 percent last year to 30.5 billion euros.
The improvement came despite "negative influences" from
slowing economic growth in Europe, where Continental earns most
of its sales, and rising raw material prices, the CEO said.
The burden from rising costs of raw materials including
synthetic rubber and rare earths may total about 250 million
euros this year.
Shares of Continental were up 1.3 percent at 69.24 euros as
of 1305 GMT.
Volkswagen AG, the region's largest carmaker,
last week posted an unexpected drop in fourth-quarter operating
profit, reflecting a weakening of European demand and upfront
costs for a new production system designed to boost
platform-sharing.
Continental said last week it would pay its first dividend
in four years at a higher than expected 1.50 euros per share.
The company last paid a dividend - of 2 euros - for 2007, before
the global financial crisis eroded demand for autos and led to
two years of losses.
The auto parts maker reduced net debt by more than 4 billion
euros over the past four years to about 6.8 billion euros in
2011 and is aiming for less than 6.5 billion euros of net debt
in 2012, it said.
Degenhart said there were no talks between Continental and
its biggest shareholder, German roller-bearing maker Schaeffler
Group, to merge the two companies. Schaeffler, which directly
controls 49.9 percent of Continental, racked up about 12 billion
euros of debt from purchasing its stake in 2008.