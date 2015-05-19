UPDATE 1-Continental buys Elektrobit's automotive division

* Continental expects closing of deal in Q3
* Continental gains 1,900 software engineers
* Elektrobit partners with VW, GM and Ford
(Adds comment from Continental, detail and background)
BERLIN, May 19 Continental AG has
bought Elektrobit Oyj's automotive division for 600
million euros ($677.5 million) to meet growing demand for
electronics and safety technology.
The greater use of electronics and software in vehicles, and
the ability of cars to connect to smartphones and other devices,
is providing automakers, suppliers and technology firms with new
business opportunities.
The purchase of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, which
Continental said was unanimously backed by the Finland-based
parent's board of directors and may be closed in the third
quarter, will add 1,900 software engineers to the Hanover-based
group's software development team, Continental said.
Goldman Sachs will advise Continental on the transaction, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Elektrobit Automotive supplies embedded software solutions
and services for carmakers including BMW, Daimler
, Ford, GM and Volkswagen,
according to the company's website.
"With this acquisition, Continental is strengthening its
development capacity for current projects while boosting its
technology development of systems for automated driving,"
Continental said.
Purchases have been in the making at Continental which,
buoyed by 6.7 billion euros of liquidity reserves cash,
reaffirmed earlier this month it remains on the lookout for
acquisitions after concluding the purchase of U.S. rubber
company Veyance Technologies this year.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)