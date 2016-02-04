Continental says Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Honda cars affected by U.S. recall

HAMBURG Feb 4 Continental's recall of 5 million vehicles in the United States for defective air bags affects models from Daimler, Fiat Chrysler and Honda, a spokesman at Continental's Chassis & Safety division said.

Continental Automotive Systems is recalling 5 million cars in the U.S. to replace air bag control units built over a five-year period that may be defective, according to documents made public on Thursday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)