Continental says Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Honda cars affected by U.S. recall

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
HAMBURG Feb 4 Continental's recall of 5 million vehicles in the United States for defective air bags affects models from Daimler, Fiat Chrysler and Honda, a spokesman at Continental's Chassis & Safety division said.
Continental Automotive Systems is recalling 5 million cars in the U.S. to replace air bag control units built over a five-year period that may be defective, according to documents made public on Thursday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.