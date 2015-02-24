Continental Resources profit drops 14 percent

WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 24 Oil and natural gas
producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday its
quarterly profit fell 14 percent amidst falling commodity
prices.
The company, the second-largest oil producer in North
Dakota's Bakken shale formation, reported net income of $114
million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $132.8 million, or
36 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Average daily production jumped 34 percent from the year-ago
period to 193,456 barrels of oil equivalent.
The company said earlier this month that its reserves - a
guide for growth potential - increased 20 percent last year to
1.35 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
Oklahoma City-based Continental has 13 drilling rigs
operating in North Dakota as of Tuesday, according to state
data.
