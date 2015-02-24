UPDATE 2-Continental gets one last boost from sale of oil hedges

(Adds Bakken expectations, CEO quote)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 24 Continental Resources
Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit well above Wall
Street's expectations on Tuesday, as a one-time gain from the
sale of crude hedges helped offset tumbling oil prices
.
Continental reported net income of $114 million, or 31 cents
per share, compared with $132.8 million, or 36 cents per share,
in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, Continental
earned $1.14 per share. By that measure, analysts expected 55
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, the second-largest oil producer in North
Dakota's Bakken shale formation, stunned markets last November
by selling all of its hedges, part of a tacit wager that prices
would rebound.
The move was a bullish one by Harold Hamm, the company's
founder and one of the leaders in the U.S. shale revolution, who
argued Continental should be prepared to benefit if and when
OPEC curtails its production, a step that arguably would boost
global prices.
Prices have only fallen further since then, generating
anxiety throughout U.S. oil markets and concern about the
vitality of the shale sector.
The hedging sale gave Continental a one-time $388 million
pre-tax gain in the fourth quarter. But starting in 2015, the
company will effectively produce oil and gas without the
protection of any hedges, a bold bet that leaves it completely
at the whim of daily price gyrations.
Regardless, Hamm has kept an optimistic tone, saying in a
statement that Continental should be cash flow neutral by the
second quarter, effectively promising to spend just as much cash
as it takes in. For the fourth quarter of last year, the company
was cash flow negative.
Hamm also reiterated guidance for production to rise as much
as 20 percent this year, despite the turbulent oil markets.
"We are well on our way to achieving this balance of growth
and value creation in the current environment," Hamm said.
Much of the growth should come in the company's holdings in
the SCOOP shale play in Oklahoma. In North Dakota, Continental
plans to use fewer drilling rigs and frack crews this year.
Because it has operated in North Dakota for many years,
Continental can afford to take its time there, whereas some of
its newly acquired acreage in Oklahoma needs to be drilled to
kick in clauses in mineral leases.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)