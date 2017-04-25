UPDATE 2-Continental to step up spending on electric car drives

* To invest 300 mln euros more in electric drives by 2021
* To reduce spending on hydraulic, mechanical engine parts
* Expects shift to electric cars after 2025
* Sees Powertrain revenues growing to 10 bln euros in 2019
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 25 Car components maker
Continental AG is set to invest an extra 300 million
euros ($326 million) in electric drives by 2021 but also remains
committed to its combustion-based powertrain business, the
company said on Tuesday.
The world's second biggest supplier to vehicle manufacturers
by sales, Continental is also strengthening its expertise in
automotive electronics as customers such as Volkswagen
, Daimler and Ford raise their
investments in electric and self-driving technologies.
By raising spending on development of new products such as
charging systems and battery management components, Continental
may generate an additional 2 billion euros in sales by 2025,
Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.
But the Hanover-based group also pledged to go on developing
new products and systems for combustion-based power trains until
at least 2025 when it expects demand for electric vehicles to
start taking off on the back of continuing reductions in battery
prices.
"Flexibility will be the name of the game in the next five
to 10 years," Degenhart said on a conference call to outline its
so-called Strategy 2020 plan for its Powertrain division.
Continental had said in January it was reviewing its
strategy for the division after earnings at the business, whose
products include transmission control units and fuel pumps,
failed to meet expectations.
The company, which is also a leading supplier of tyres and
other rubber products, expects the market share of fully or at
least semi-electrified cars to grow to about 60 percent of all
vehicles by 2030 from around 35 percent in 2025.
Demand for diesel cars has been declining across Europe,
their main market, ever since the Volkswagen emissions scandal
broke in September 2015, which led Continental to review
strategy at the Powertrain division.
Some investors had hoped for management to make structural
changes at the division such as a reduction in business lines or
even a sale of some of the diesel-related products, which
include common-rail fuel injection systems.
But Continental has refrained from making any radical
changes even though the market share of diesel cars is falling
faster than expected, pointing out that diesel-related sales
account for less than 2 percent of the group's turnover.
"This is a slightly disappointing announcement for anyone
who expected big change at Continental," Bernstein analyst Max
Warburton said.
Continental's share price fell 2.7 percent to 201.15 euros,
making the stock the biggest loser in Germany's benchmark DAX
index.
The group said it expected the Powertrain business, which
accounts for close to a fifth of the 40.5 billion euros of group
revenues, to increase its annual sales to around 8 billion euros
this year and 10 billion euros in 2019.
($1 = 0.9205 euros)
