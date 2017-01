WILLISTON, N.D. May 6 Continental Resources Inc , the second-largest oil producer in North Dakota, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as low oil prices harmed results.

The company reported a net loss of $186 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with net income of $359.1 million, or 61 cents per share.

Daily average production rose 36 percent to 206,829 barrels of oil. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)