Continental CEO eyes new business from Opel-Peugeot deal

BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a
possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and
General Motors' Opel division would boost its business,
its chief executive said.
"Opportunities emerge because platforms will be standardized
and higher and more interesting volumes will arise" for
suppliers, CEO Elmar Degenhart said during a conference call
after the automotive supplier published results on Thursday.
Separately, Continental said it planned to raise prices for
summer and winter tyres to help offset 500 million euros
($526.55 million) of expected headwinds from rising raw material
prices this year.
Degenhart also said the company wanted to keep growing
through acquisitions and had many ideas on M&A, but declined
further comment.
($1 = 0.9496 euros)
