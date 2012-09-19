BRIEF-Moody's rates Continental 2012-2 EETC

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Sept 19 Continental Airlines Inc : * Moody's rates Continental airlines' 2012-2 eetc; a-tranche at baa2, b-tranche
at ba2 * Rpt-moody's rates continental airlines' 2012-2 eetc; a-tranche at baa2,
b-tranche at ba2
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.