UPDATE 1-Continental Resources boosts 2014 capex on costly well techniques

Sept 17 Continental Resources Inc plans to spend $500 million more this year than initially forecast on pricey well techniques in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation and a new project in Oklahoma, though the company tempered 2014 production expectations.

The new projections, unveiled the day before the company's analyst meeting on Thursday, highlight the increasing competition and cost to find and develop energy reserves, even in the North American shale industry.

Continental plans to spend $4.55 billion this year, up from a previous forecast of $4.05 billion. Much of the spending will be in North Dakota, where the company has increased the amount of proppant, or sand, it uses in each well and has combined two emerging hydraulic fracturing techniques, efforts it hopes will increase well production by 25 percent by next year.

The new processes boost Continental's cost per well to $10 million, about $2.5 million higher than levels at the end of 2013 and a stark contrast to the trend across most U.S. shale plays to lower costs.

The company also said it has found a new shale play, the Springer Shale, in Oklahoma, and has begun producing there.

Continental cut the top end of its 2014 production forecast range, now expecting oil and gas output 27 percent to 30 percent higher than 2013. The company previously told Wall Street that 2014 production should be 26 percent to 32 percent higher than last year.

For 2015, Continental expects spending to jump further, forecasting a $5.2 billion budget.

Earlier on Wednesday, Continental named Jack Stark, who has been head of exploration, as president, after Rick Bott abruptly left the company last week.

