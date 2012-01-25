UPDATE 1-Continental Resources Q4 output up

Jan 25 Oil and gas producer Continental
Resources' fourth-quarter output rose 57 percent as it
drilled more wells in the Bakken in North Dakota and the
Anadarko Woodford in Oklahoma.
The company, which has increased its crude oil prodcution to
72 percent of total production in the fourth quarter, said it
may not drill some undeveloped gas reserves in 2013 as planned.
U.S. benchmark natural gas prices have
nearly halved in the last one year forcing companies to shift to
profitable oil and natural gas liquids.
For the fourth quarter, the company produced 75,219 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), up from 48,034 Boepd a year
ago.