UPDATE 1-Continental Resources profit misses estimates

May 2 Oil producer Continental Resources Inc's
profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher
operating costs, and the company raised its capital expenditure
for the full year.
The company forecast production growth of 47 percent to 50
percent in 2012, on increased spending of $2.3 billion.
For the first quarter, production grew 66 percent to 85,526
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Continental Resources in February raised its full-year
production growth outlook to 37 percent to 40 percent, compared
with 26 percent to 28 percent it forecast earlier. It had also
budgeted capital expenditures of about $1.75 billion for the
year.
The company on Wednesday posted a profit of $69.1 million,
or 38 cents per share for the first quarter, compared with a net
loss of $137.2 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.
Revenue came in at $395.1 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 85 cents, on
revenue of $548.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $90.34 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.