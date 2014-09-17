Continental Resources names new president after Bott's quick exit

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, promoted Jack Stark to president on Wednesday, less than a week after Rick Bott quit the position.
Stark, 59, had worked at Continental since 1998, most recently as head of exploration. The promotion instantly makes Stark the top contender to replace founder and Chief Executive Harold Hamm.
Bott stepped down as president last week, a move that surprised many on Wall Street, and even some inside the company. Continental is set to hold an analyst day on Thursday in Oklahoma City. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co