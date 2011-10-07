UPDATE 1-Continental Resources may meet top end of FY output view

(Follows alerts)

Oct 7 Independent oil and natural gas company Continental Resources expects to meet the upper-end of its production-growth forecast for 2011 on the back of a strong third quarter.

"We significantly accelerated production growth in the third quarter, especially in the North Dakota Bakken," CEO Harold Hamm said in a statement.

The Enid, Oklahoma-based company had forecast a 36-39 percent production growth for 2011 previously.

Continental said it expects to recognize a pre-tax unrealized gain of more than $500 million related to derivative instruments in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $49.89 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.