UPDATE 1-Continental Resources may meet top end of FY output view

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Oct 7 Independent oil and natural gas company Continental Resources expects to meet the upper-end of its production-growth forecast for 2011 on the back of a strong third quarter.
"We significantly accelerated production growth in the third quarter, especially in the North Dakota Bakken," CEO Harold Hamm said in a statement.
The Enid, Oklahoma-based company had forecast a 36-39 percent production growth for 2011 previously.
Continental said it expects to recognize a pre-tax unrealized gain of more than $500 million related to derivative instruments in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $49.89 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.