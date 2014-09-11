版本:
Continental Resources president resigns for 'other opportunities'

Sept 11 Continental Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Thursday that W.F. "Rick" Bott, its president and chief operating officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Bott, 54, was widely seen as the probably successor to Continental Chief Executive Harold Hamm, the company's founder who, when he hired Bott in 2012, called him "a geologist who shares my passion for oil exploration."

Shares of Continental, which traded for the first time on Thursday after a two-for-one stock split, fell 1.4 percent to $74.70 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
