Continental CEO Hamm expects oil market to show signs of rebalancing midyear

HOUSTON Jan 28 Continental Resources Inc
Chief Executive Harold Hamm predicted on Wednesday that
signs of a rebalancing of the crude oil market would emerge by
the middle of this year.
Rising supplies of crude from places including North
American shale basins and weakening demand have left global
markets flooded with oil, a situation that has caused prices to
plummet almost 60 percent since June.
Hamm, whose company produces oil from North Dakota's Bakken
Shale, told the Argus Americas Crude Summit, "We are victims of
our own success" for hurting prices by lifting global supply.
Low oil prices won't last, the executive said, adding that a
recovery could be back to $80 per barrel.
In November, Hamm stunned the market by scrapping all of the
company's oil hedges, a bold bet that prices will recover.
Around that time, crude oil traded in New York was $77 per
barrel. On Wednesday, crude was around $44 per barrel after a
government report showed U.S. oil stock piles at record levels.
