UPDATE 1-Continental CEO Hamm says oil market to show signs of rebalancing midyear

(Adds quotes, details)
By Terry Wade and Catherine Ngai
HOUSTON Jan 28 Continental Resources Inc
Chief Executive Harold Hamm predicted on Wednesday that
signs of a rebalancing of the crude oil market would emerge by
the middle of this year.
He said lenders and capital markets were "forcing" U.S. oil
producers to scale back drilling plans, shut in old wells and
defer well completions.
Together, this could lead to stalled U.S. production, now
around 9.1 million barrels per day, or slower production growth
that might partially address global oversupply, Hamm said.
"You need about $70 to work in most of these plays," he
said, apparently in reference to the break-even costs of
drilling new shale oil wells.
Rising supplies of crude from sources such as North American
shale basins and weakening demand have left global markets
flooded with oil, which has caused prices to plummet almost 60
percent since June. The global market is oversupplied by about
1.5 million barrels bpd for demand of around 93 million bpd.
Hamm, whose company produces oil from North Dakota's Bakken
Shale, told the Argus Americas Crude Summit, "We are victims of
our own success" by boosting global supply.
But low oil prices won't last, he said, adding that a
recovery could take prices back to $80 per barrel and that the
recent historical average price for oil was around $90.
At the same time, Hamm said now was not the time to buy
hedges for oil output.
In November, Hamm stunned the market by scrapping all of his
company's oil hedges, a bold bet that prices would recover.
Around that time, crude oil traded in New York at $77 per
barrel. On Wednesday, crude was around $44 per barrel after a
government report showed U.S. oil stocks at record levels.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Catherine Ngai in Houston; writing
by Anna Driver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Dan Grebler)