UPDATE 2-Continental Resources profit beats as cost cuts offset cheap oil

(Adds specific unit production information, updates stock)
By Ernest Scheyder
Aug 5 Continental Resources Inc, the
second-largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale
formation, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday as the company slashed costs to offset plunging crude
prices.
In a bet on the ability to keep costs low, Chief Executive
Harold Hamm boosted Continental's 2015 production guidance.
"Our teams are performing very efficiently," Hamm said in a
statement, forecasting output this year should rise 19 to 23
percent. Continental previously expected a 16 to 20 percent rise
for 2015.
Shares of Continental rose 4.1 percent to $33.38 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock has lost 17 percent
of its value so far this year.
The company posted second-quarter net income of $403,000, or
break-even on a per-share basis, compared with $103.5 million,
or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, including derivative losses and
the write-down on the value of some assets, Continental earned
13 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 4 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Continental has slowly been winding down its derivatives
since Hamm canceled oil hedges last fall, though the company has
some hedges on natural gas.
The move to cancel hedges shocked Wall Street, though Hamm
vowed he would be proven right. Since Hamm announced the move,
though, U.S. crude prices are down more than 40 percent.
It was only through cost cuts that the company has managed
to maintain profitability.
Continental said its drilling and completion costs for new
wells has dropped 20 percent this year, and that it expects an
additional 5 to 10 percent drop by December.
Average daily production increased 35 percent to 226,547
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
In North Dakota, Continental's largest area of operations,
output rose 4 percent to 127,872 boepd. In Oklahoma's SCOOP
formation, which Hamm has repeatedly touted as integral to
Continental's growth prospects, production rose 83 percent to
62,546 boepd.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Chris Reese)