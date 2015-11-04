UPDATE 1-Continental Resources boosts crude output forecast

(New throughout, adds earnings comparison, credit line
By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 4 Continental Resources Inc, North
Dakota's second-largest oil producer, boosted its production
forecast on Wednesday despite posting a quarterly loss, betting
technological advancements and cost cuts will help it extract
more oil at a cheaper price.
The bold bet, just as the company's credit line was
increased, matches an evolving industry trend. Companies have
been raising output projections, banking on efficiency gains to
help offset the steepest oil price crash in six years.
"We continue to deliver on cost controls and operating
efficiencies, while maintaining our exploration focus," Harold
Hamm, Continental's chief executive and largest shareholder,
said in a statement.
The Oklahoma-based company now expects to pump 24 percent to
26 percent more oil than last year's output of roughly 174,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). Previous guidance had
called for a boost of 16 percent to 20 percent.
While Hamm canceled Continental's oil hedges last fall, much
of his confidence stems from the company's increasing ability to
use innovative ways to extract oil from the 1 million acres of
North Dakota shale it controls.
In the past 11 months, Continental said it has cut its
drilling and completion costs for new wells by 25 percent.
Still, Continental slashed its 2015 capital budget two
months ago for the third time this year, saying it planned to
temporarily end fracking of its North Dakota wells, a strategy
it did not alter on Wednesday.
The company, which is still fracking in Oklahoma, plans to
discuss its forecast in a conference call with investors on
Thursday.
QUARTERLY LOSS VS PROFIT
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported a
net loss of $82.4 million, or 22 cents per share, versus net
income of $533.5 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding impairment charges and other one-time items,
Continental lost 12 cents per share, matching what analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose 25 percent to 228,278 boe/d.
Continental did increase its commitments on a credit line to
$2.75 billion, though it only has used $880 million so far.
"I want to emphasize these transactions do not indicate
plans to grow debt," said John Hart, Continental's chief
financial officer. "Our focus remains on balancing capital
expenditures with cash flows, and therefore not incurring
additional debt."
Continental shares rose 0.3 percent to $33.30 in after-hours
trading.
