Continental Resources posts loss on oil price slump

HOUSTON Aug 3 Continental Resources Inc , North Dakota's second-largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to the slump in crude prices .

The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $119.4 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $403,000, or break-even on a per share basis, in the year-ago quarter.

Production fell 3 percent to 219,323 barrels of oil equivalent per say. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)