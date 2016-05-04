UPDATE 1-Continental Resources loss bigger than expected in 1st qtr

(Adds earnings comparison, stock price)
By Ernest Scheyder
May 4 Continental Resources Inc, the oil
producer founded by legendary wildcatter Harold Hamm, reported a
larger-than-expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday as cost
cuts failed to offset falling crude prices.
The company, once the largest oil producer in North Dakota's
Bakken shale formation, has focused most of its budget in recent
quarters on shale formations in Oklahoma, where some new wells
have produced prolific quantities of oil.
Overall production rose during the first quarter, leading
Continental to boost its forecast for full-year output by 10,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Continental, which does not hedge oil production, said it
expects commodity prices to rise after low levels that have
crippled the energy industry.
"We are managing production volumes for higher oil and
natural gas prices that we expect in second half 2016," Hamm,
the company's chief executive, said in a statement.
Continental posted a quarterly net loss of $198.3 million,
or 54 cents per share, compared with a loss of $132 million, or
36 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Continental lost 41 cents per
share. Analysts' consensus estimate was a loss of 37 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Continental's oil sold for $25.72 per barrel, down 33
percent from the year-ago quarter. Production costs also fell,
by 26 percent to $3.76 per barrel, though overall production
rose 12 percent to 230,802 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d).
Continental said it sold acreage in Wyoming for $110 million
in April and will use the funds to reduce debt.
Shares of Continental fell 3 percent to close at $34.85.
The company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday
morning with investors to discuss the quarterly results.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)