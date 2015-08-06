Continental Resources' heavy pipe use to move oil bad for railroads

WILLISTON, N.D. Aug 6 Continental Resources Inc said on Thursday it ships more than two-thirds of its North Dakota oil via pipeline, a major change that threatens the oil transportation business of BNSF and other railroads which had boomed in recent years.

The second-largest North Dakota oil producer pumped nearly 160,000 barrels of crude per day in the second quarter through pipelines owned by Kinder Morgan and others. In 2014 it sent nearly all of its oil by train.

"Approximately 70 percent of our Bakken production is now delivered to market via pipeline," Chief Financial Officer John Hart said on a Thursday conference call with investors.

The move reflects a broader trend in North Dakota and other oil-rich states to rely more on pipelines as they come online and less on rail, which can be hampered by weather and construction delays and is increasingly unpopular due to a string of recent deadly derailments.

The trend threatens the rail industry, which since the U.S. shale boom in 2011 has made billions off of transporting crude oil to refineries and other customers.

Critics have repeatedly disparaged oil tankcars leaving North Dakota as "Bakken Bombs" that are likely to explode during derailments, and pressured politicians to limit their move through densely populated areas.

Regulatory changes are a challenge. These include new rules announced last May in both the United States and Canada requiring a rapid phase-out of older tank cars considered unsafe during derailments.

Last month one of the largest crude-by-rail loading facilities on North Dakota laid off 10 percent of its staff due in part to the recent plunge in crude oil prices and a drop in customers' appetite for rail transport.

Indeed, 34 percent of all oil produced in North Dakota was exported via pipe last summer. A year later, that figure has climbed to 41 percent, the state's pipeline authority said in a July report.

Nationwide, crude-by-rail shippings have dropped 13 percent in the past year, the latest American Association of Railroads data show.

Still, more than 1 million barrels of oil per day ride U.S. rails, bound largely for refineries on the east and west coasts where refineries owned by Tesoro Corp, BP Plc and others prefer to receive crude via rail because supply contracts tend to be more flexible than with pipe.

Oklahoma-based Continental reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday night, sending its shares up more than 8 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)