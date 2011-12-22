UPDATE 1-Cantor Entertainment files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Dec 22Gaming software maker Cantor
Entertainment Technology Inc filed with U.S. regulators on
Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering of its Class A common stock.
The Nevada-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Cantor
Fitzgerald & Co would underwrite the IPO.
The company said it would use the money from the offering to
repay debt and plans to list its common stock on Nasdaq under
the symbol "CETI."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company, a unit of financial services firm Cantor
Fitzgerald, owns the Hollywood Stock Exchange, an online game,
where players use simulated money to buy and sell shares of
actors, directors and other film-related options.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.