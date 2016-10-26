UPDATE 3-Medical tech firm ConvaTec braves London market with $1.8 bln IPO

* In conditional trading stock close to 225p offer price
* Total market capitalisation to be 4.39 bln pounds
* Priced at bottom of range in tough IPO environment
By Dasha Afanasieva and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 26 Medical products maker ConvaTec
raised nearly 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) in
London's biggest initial public offering (IPO) of 2016 on
Wednesday, although it was priced at the bottom of the range in
tough market conditions.
Uncertainty over Britain's decision to leave the European
Union has hit the value of companies listing in London, which
fell to the lowest level in four years in the first nine months
of the year according to Henderson Managed Investment Trusts.
ConvaTec's shares traded just below their offer price of 225
pence at 224.50 pence, with around a tenth of the stock having
changed hands during conditional trading ahead of admittance to
the main market next week.
The previously announced price range for ConvaTec, which
said its total market capitalisation would be 4.39 billion
pounds, was between 225 pence and 275 pence in what sources said
was a tough IPO environment, with some listings cancelled and
others trading badly.
However, a source said the ConvaTec flotation was
oversubscribed, with 40 percent of the buyers from the U.S. and
many of them long-term investors.
Another source said that banking software company Misys
(IPO-MISY.L) was also going ahead with its IPO on Friday, and
with the investor book-building expected to close on Thursday
afternoon, sources said it had already been covered.
TAKING AIM
New listings on London's main market and Alternative
Investment Market (AIM) were down 42 percent at 948 million
pounds ($1.16 billion) in the third quarter compared with a
year earlier, the Henderson research said.
It also showed AIM was outperforming the main exchange and
on Wednesday, UK engineering contractor Van Elle raised
40 million pounds via an AIM IPO.
ConvaTec said it would receive 1.47 billion pounds from the
offer, which would be primarily used to redeem or repay debt.
The offer represents around 33.8 percent of the company's
stock, assuming no exercise of an overallotment option, and will
rise to 38.9 percent if the option is exercised in full.
ConvaTec said Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners
will hold 45.1 percent and 19.5 percent of the shares,
respectively, assuming no exercise of the overallotment option.
Goldman Sachs International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and UBS acted as joint global coordinators on the deal, while
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Cazenove and Morgan
Stanley were joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8192 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by David
Holmes and Alexander Smith)