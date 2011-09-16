ConvaTec bid for Kinetic collapses - paper

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 A bid by Swedish private
equity firm Nordic Capital and another partner for U.S.
wound-care firm Kinetic Concepts has fallen apart,
business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.
Citing a source with insight into the process, the paper
said financing arrangements had collapsed when a pharmaceutical
firm that had agreed to buy one of Kinetic's daughter companies
as part of the deal pulled out.
"There was then a hole in the financing that they could not
fill," the source said.
In August, sources told Reuters that Kinetic Concepts had
received a takeover bid from ConvaTec, owned by Nordic Capital
and Avista Capital Partners LLC.
That offer topped a prior $5 billion bid from Apax Partners
LLP, but did not have guaranteed financing, one source told
Reuters at the time.
Nordic Capital declined to comment.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Dan Lalor)