U.S. government charges ex-ConvergEx CEO over trading fees

WASHINGTON Aug 7 The U.S. government filed
criminal and civil charges against the former chief executive at
one of ConvergEx Group LLC's brokerage units on
Thursday, saying he was responsible for deceiving customers with
hidden fees.
The criminal and civil charges against former CEO Anthony
Blumberg were announced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The SEC's case was filed in a federal court in Newark, New
Jersey. Details about the parallel criminal case were not
immediately available, and a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Paul
Fishman in New Jersey had no immediate comment.
The charges against Blumberg come after the brokerage
company agreed to pay more than $150 million in December last
year to resolve related criminal and civil charges that it had
overcharged clients by millions of dollars and lied about the
extra fees.
