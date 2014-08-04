版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 04:00 BJT

MOVES-ConvergEx appoints Greg Voetsch as head of brokerage services

Aug 4 ConvergEx Group LLC, which provides global brokerage and trading-related services, appointed Greg Voetsch as chief executive of its equity execution business and head of brokerage services.

The company also hired Charles Galligan as head of program trading.

ConvergEx hired Oliver Sung as head of U.S. electronic execution and head of millennium and vortEx alternative trading systems (ATSs). Sung will join in September.

Both Sung and Galligan will report to Voetsch.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐