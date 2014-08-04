MOVES-ConvergEx appoints Greg Voetsch as head of brokerage services

Aug 4 ConvergEx Group LLC, which provides global brokerage and trading-related services, appointed Greg Voetsch as chief executive of its equity execution business and head of brokerage services.

The company also hired Charles Galligan as head of program trading.

ConvergEx hired Oliver Sung as head of U.S. electronic execution and head of millennium and vortEx alternative trading systems (ATSs). Sung will join in September.

Both Sung and Galligan will report to Voetsch.