BRIEF-SEC says former ConvergEx executive settles charges, admits wrongdoing, accepts ban

Feb 10 ConvergEx Group LLC : * SEC says former CEO of ConvergEx Group unit to pay over $783,000, admit

wrongdoing to settle charges over his role in fraudulent scheme * SEC says settlement with craig lax resolves charges that employees under his

control misled customers * SEC claims that ConvergEx units under lax's control schemed to cause

customers to pay higher-than-disclosed commissions to buy and sell securities * SEC says lax agreed to 5-year securities industry ban