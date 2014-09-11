版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Alliance Data to buy Conversant for $2.3 bln

Sept 11 Credit card processor Alliance Data Systems Corp said it will buy digital marketing company Conversant Inc for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock.

Alliance Data will acquire Conversant for $35 per share. The deal is expected to close by year end.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐