U.S. approves GE buy of Converteam with conditions

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The Justice Department gave General Electric Co (GE.N) conditional approval to buy Converteam, a French maker of high-efficiency motors used in the oil and gas sector.
The Justice Department said on Monday that it would require Converteam Group SAS to sell its Electric Machinery Holding Co in order to proceed with the $3.2 billion deal.
Converteam also makes equipment to connect renewable power sources such as wind turbines to the electric grid.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.