U.S. approves GE buy of Converteam with conditions

WASHINGTON Aug 29 The Justice Department gave General Electric Co (GE.N) conditional approval to buy Converteam, a French maker of high-efficiency motors used in the oil and gas sector.

The Justice Department said on Monday that it would require Converteam Group SAS to sell its Electric Machinery Holding Co in order to proceed with the $3.2 billion deal.

Converteam also makes equipment to connect renewable power sources such as wind turbines to the electric grid.