UPDATE 2-Con-way's Q2 profit, revenue rise

* Adjusted Q2 EPS 50 cents vs 51 cents Wall St view
* Q2 EPS net 52 cents vs 26 cents year ago
* Revenue $1.35 billion, in line with Wall St forecast
NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. trucking and logistics
company Con-way Inc CNW.N reported quarterly profits that
rose on improved pricing and operating efficiencies, but
slightly missed analyst forecasts.
With tax-related adjustments, second-quarter profit was 50
cents a share, slightly below the 51 cents expected, on
average, by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The $5 billion Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company on
Thursday reported net earnings rose to $29.4 million, or 52
cents per share, from $13.9 million, or 26 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $1.35 billion from $1.31
billion a year ago, in line with the average forecast.
Improved yield, including higher fuel surcharge revenue,
drove 2.8 percent revenue growth for Con-way Freight, the
company's less-than-truckload (LTL) division that contributes
more than 60 percent of its revenue.
Yield refers to revenue per hundredweight.
Tonnage per day continued the decline that the company
engineered last year to boost profit. The company had been
overloaded on some traffic lanes at peak volumes last year
before moving to shrink daily shipment volume while raising
prices. [ID:nN05221651].
This unit in July announced an average rate increase of 6.9
percent on non-contractual business, effective Aug. 1.
[ID:nN1E76H1L4]
"Margin expansion continued, driven primarily by pricing
improvements and ongoing operating efficiencies," Chief
Executive Douglas Stotlar said in a statement. "We will
maintain our focus on pricing discipline and initiatives to
improve margins."
Revenue also rose in the company's Menlo Worldwide
Logistics and Con-way Truckload divisions.
Con-way's shares slid 7.7 percent to $31.68 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday in the worst stock market selloff in
two years.
The shares have fallen more than 13 percent so far this
year, while the Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT has
dropped nearly 8 percent.
Con-way will hold a conference call at 10 am EDT on
Friday.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gary Hill)