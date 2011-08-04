UPDATE 2-Con-way's Q2 profit, revenue rise

* Adjusted Q2 EPS 50 cents vs 51 cents Wall St view

NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc CNW.N reported quarterly profits that rose on improved pricing and operating efficiencies, but slightly missed analyst forecasts.

With tax-related adjustments, second-quarter profit was 50 cents a share, slightly below the 51 cents expected, on average, by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The $5 billion Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company on Thursday reported net earnings rose to $29.4 million, or 52 cents per share, from $13.9 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $1.35 billion from $1.31 billion a year ago, in line with the average forecast.

Improved yield, including higher fuel surcharge revenue, drove 2.8 percent revenue growth for Con-way Freight, the company's less-than-truckload (LTL) division that contributes more than 60 percent of its revenue.

Yield refers to revenue per hundredweight.

Tonnage per day continued the decline that the company engineered last year to boost profit. The company had been overloaded on some traffic lanes at peak volumes last year before moving to shrink daily shipment volume while raising prices. [ID:nN05221651].

This unit in July announced an average rate increase of 6.9 percent on non-contractual business, effective Aug. 1. [ID:nN1E76H1L4]

"Margin expansion continued, driven primarily by pricing improvements and ongoing operating efficiencies," Chief Executive Douglas Stotlar said in a statement. "We will maintain our focus on pricing discipline and initiatives to improve margins."

Revenue also rose in the company's Menlo Worldwide Logistics and Con-way Truckload divisions.

Con-way's shares slid 7.7 percent to $31.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday in the worst stock market selloff in two years.

The shares have fallen more than 13 percent so far this year, while the Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT has dropped nearly 8 percent.

Con-way will hold a conference call at 10 am EDT on Friday. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gary Hill)